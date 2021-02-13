MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MXL opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Insiders have sold 66,259 shares of company stock worth $2,313,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.