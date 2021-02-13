Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mattel in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

MAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

