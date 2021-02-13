MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.68-2.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.28 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

