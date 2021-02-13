Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $263.30 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

