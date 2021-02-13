Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

