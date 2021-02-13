Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $550,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

