Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $498,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of SLB opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

