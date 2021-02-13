Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 5,000 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSE A opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

