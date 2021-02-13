Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average of $388.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

