Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.24 at Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$640.56 million and a PE ratio of -77.69. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

