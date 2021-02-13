Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.