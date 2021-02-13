MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

