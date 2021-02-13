Manna Trading Down 42.3% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $68.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.53 or 0.99872385 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,963,920 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,983 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.