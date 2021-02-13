Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Up 19.2%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 172,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 39,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.