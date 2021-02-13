Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Up 19.2%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 172,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 39,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.
Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
