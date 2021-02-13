MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

