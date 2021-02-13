Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.68

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 195933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46.

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

