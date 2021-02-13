Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 201,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 140,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUXAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

