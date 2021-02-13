Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.50

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 596126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

