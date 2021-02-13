Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,880. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Luvu Brands
