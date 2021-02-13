Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,880. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

