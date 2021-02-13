Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

