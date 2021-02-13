Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $342.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.48. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

