Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Trading Up 9.6%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $34.23. 574,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 718,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

