LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.11% of LSI Industries worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYTS. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

