Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,724 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $38,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

