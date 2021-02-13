Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.94 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 669.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $28,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $609.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

