Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.48 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $385.92 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total value of $1,900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,631,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

