Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 115.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.