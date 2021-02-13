Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.