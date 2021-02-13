Loop Capital Downgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.