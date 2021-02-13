Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

