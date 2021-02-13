Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

LZAGY opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

