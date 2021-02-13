London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 14th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

