London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 14th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.