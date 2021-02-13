Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 88.4% in January

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 14th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMRMF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,568. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

