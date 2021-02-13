Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 88.4% in January

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 14th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMRMF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,568. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

