Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.59. 674,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,466. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

