LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.