LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,651 shares of company stock worth $23,894,633. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

