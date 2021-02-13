Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. 245,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $96.26.

