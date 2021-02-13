Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 974,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,126 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 114,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

