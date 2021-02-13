Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 103,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,266 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 717,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,397. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.