Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells $74,476.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $74,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.