Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 2,515 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $74,476.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

