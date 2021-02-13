Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 1.9%

Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 83,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 141,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$235.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 84.15 and a quick ratio of 83.97.

Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

