Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,315 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Eaton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after buying an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

