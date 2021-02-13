Lincoln National Corp Sells 196,678 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,678 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,940,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $68.03. 2,783,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

