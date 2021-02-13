Lincoln National Corp Sells 108 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,287. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

