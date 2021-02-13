Lincoln National Corp Has $226.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 6.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $226,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.10. 1,269,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,618. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

