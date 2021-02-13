Lincoln National Corp Buys 278 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.84. 859,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

