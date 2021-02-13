Lincoln National Corp Acquires 246 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $180.14. 131,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $180.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

