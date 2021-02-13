Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.98

Shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.98 and traded as high as $72.88. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 89,659 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 6.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton acquired 435 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,963.09. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,971.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.