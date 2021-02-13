Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.10.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $79,209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $24,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $53,731,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,097. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

